30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
29. Tyler Kraft, TE, Green Bay Packers
Current Ranking: 6
Back to tight end, and this one is interesting. The Green Bay Packers spent a second-round pick on Luke Musgrave, but it seems like Tyler Kraft is the guy at that position. Even before they put Musgrave on IR, Kraft was clearly the guy to own on that team. Kraft is living off a huge Week 5 performance against the Los Angeles Rams, but there are inklings that this is more than a one-hit wonder.
Kraft has hit at least 12 points in three of the last four weeks. It’s going to get much better this week as the Packers take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. We expect Kraft to hit way more than 12 points this week, and his value might get too high, so you’ll want to make this trade offer soon.
Kraft is going to keep getting better as Jordan Love grows and gets completely healthy. Love once again looks like a supreme QB, and he has a lot of mouths to feed, but Kraft brings a different element than Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. He can destroy tacklers while running down the sideline.
This is going to be a big season for Kraft, who is clearly in the midst of a breakout. The Packers won’t stop scoring, and Kraft will be a huge piece going forward. Sure, you could have had him for free earlier this season, but spend what you have to in order to get Kraft on the roster, especially if you are stuck with Dalton Kincaid or Sam LaPorta.