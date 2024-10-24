30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
8. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Current Ranking: 6
A.J. Brown is going to be the best receiver in the league for the rest of the season as long as he stays healthy. He’s already ranked pretty high, sitting at sixth among wide receivers, but getting a top WR for the price of the sixth-best WR is still money. It won’t be cheap, but it will be worth it.
This Eagles offense is completely different since Brown rejoined them. He got hurt in practice and missed about a month (including the bye week). In the two weeks since his return, Brown has been the third and sixth-best receiver in fantasy. He’s so incredibly important to Jalen Hurts and the impact of their aerial assault.
Even with Saquon Barkley in this offense, a player who can also lead his position in fantasy points in any given week, Brown will get his. Hurts wants to air it out even in a running situation. Brown is as reliable as any receiver in the league. He completely changes how this team plays. Even Devonta Smith can’t do that. It’s all Brown driving this team to new heights.
Would you do Justin Jefferson for Brown straight up since we think Brown will be better rest of season? No, because that’s not where his value is. He’s still a bigger injury risk than Jefferson, but that’s literally the only thing that can stop him. Send what you have to short of a first-round talent, and you got yourself a winning formula.