30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
7. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
Current Ranking: 26
Nick Chubb owners may be hard pressed to give up Nick Chubb after sitting on his all year, but there are some serious concerns about the Cleveland Browns offense. There were concerns all year, but now nobody really knows what comes next now that Deshaun Watson was lost for the season. Jameis Winston is taking over at QB, and some think the offense will be much better than before.
Still, this is clearly a gut job for the Browns, who have already traded away Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills. The playoffs are out of the question for this franchise, and it’s much more likely the one-win Browns are fighting for the first-overall pick. Will that impact Chubb’s status? Will they shut him down eventually? Will they trade him?
All that speculation will only help fantasy owners looking to target Chubb. He’s a very good running back, and he got the first week out of the way where he was getting his sea legs. He got that first one out of the way, and he looked fine.
Chubb is going to be a top running back for the rest of the year. Winston still has that “air it out” element to his game, so teams can’t just put a bunch of players in the box. Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore are still talented receivers, so Winston will have someone to throw to even without Cooper there. That gives Chubb some running room, which will lead to fantasy points on your team.