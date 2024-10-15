Amari Cooper just got the biggest QB upgrade possible by being traded from the Browns to the Bills
Just hours after the New York Jets landed Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, the Buffalo Bills answered with a wide receiver trade of their own, acquiring Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns. It's a move that figures to be huge for Buffalo, both in keeping pace with their division rivals and in how clean a fit Cooper is for this roster: Bringing in a true No. 1 WR on the outside gives Josh Allen an outlet when things break down, while allowing secondary pieces like Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid to slide into more appropriate roles.
But the Bills are far from the only winners in this deal — heck, they might not even be the biggest winner. Because it's hard to imagine a more profound change in circumstances than what Cooper just lucked into on Tuesday afternoon.
Deshaun Watson to Josh Allen is the biggest upgrade imaginable for Amari Cooper
Cooper's stats so far this season — 24 catches (on 53 targets) for just 250 yards and two touchdowns across six games — might not jump off the page as a marquee acquisition. But those numbers require a metric ton of context. Specifically: the fact that all 53 of those targets have come from Deshaun Watson, who at this point just might be the very worst starting quarterback in the NFL.
Just last season, Cooper was lighting it up with a 38-year-old Joe Flacco at the helm; it seems hard to believe that his athleticism and route-running evaporated overnight at the age of 30. The more plausible explanation is that Cooper and the rest of the Browns' passing attack never had much of a chance this season, not with Watson dropping his eyes at the first sign of pressure and failing to deliver accurate balls when he does manage to stay in the pocket. Seriously: fewer than 50 percent of his targets have resulted in receptions!
From that offensive abyss, Cooper will now head to just about the exact opposite situation: Now he gets to catch passes from Josh Allen, who very well might be the best quarterback this side of Patrick Mahomes. Allen has taken yet another leap this season, combining his ridiculous physical gifts with more patience and accuracy in structure than we've ever seen from him before. He's still yet to throw an interception, and turned receiver room featuring Shakir, Coleman and a veritable Island of Misfit Toys into a 106.8 passer rating — compared to just 76.6 for Watson. Ironically enough, this feels a bit like the last time the Bills made a blockbuster trade for a wide receiver, when Stefon Diggs emerged from QB purgatory in Minnesota as a 100-catch monster with a better supporting cast.