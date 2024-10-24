30 fantasy football players you should target ahead of your deadline
By Nick Villano
9. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Current Ranking: 41
Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp are both coming back from injured reserve this week. It’s on Thursday Night Football, so you might have already seen the game when you read this. However, what happens in the game shouldn’t really impact how you value Nacua. We last saw him ranked 41st in the league, but that probably got cut in half or more after the news he is ready to go.
Say he has a top-15 value on him, target him. Nacua showed last season he could be a star in this Rams offense. The Rams have said they aren’t trading Matthew Stafford, and Cooper Kupp might be the player they move. That’s great news for Nacua, who will get the yeoman’s share of targets once Kupp leaves.
Even if the Rams end up keeping Kupp for the rest of the season, they are weirdly built for a run to the playoffs. They have not had a good start, but injuries really derailed everything they were trying to do. Those injured players are returning, including Nacua.
After this Vikings game, the Rams are done with their terrible tour of the NFC North. They’ve lost to the Packers, Bears, and Lions by a total of 17 points. Each game came down to one score. With more bodies back, the Rams have the type of pieces to beat bad teams. Speaking of bad teams, they still have the entire AFC East on their schedule, which should get them back into the NFC playoff race. That will keep Nacua relevant all season.