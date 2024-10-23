NFL Trade Deadline Big Board: Where Cooper Kupp and top 10 trade candidates could land
With the NFL trade deadline under two weeks away, it's time to take a look at the possible outcomes for these 10 stars. Will they be traded, or will they stay with their current teams?
In a recent review, Davante Adams was traded to the New York Jets, Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, and DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs. It is now suspected that Kupp, along with others, could be the next potential wide receiver to be traded.
A few teams that may be looking to have a fire sale include the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Rams. Keep an eye on potential buyers such as the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders.
1. WR Cooper Kupp (Rams)
According to Diana Russini of The Athletic, the Rams have received calls from potential trade partners regarding a deal involving Kupp. They have also shown a willingness to cover some of his salary for 2024. The report also mentions that Los Angeles is looking for a second-round pick in exchange for Kupp. With the Rams at 2-4 and fourth place in their division, it seems likely they are heading towards a rebuild, starting with Kupp.
Potential Landing Spots: Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Steelers officially have a passing game with Russell Wilson in the picture. He had a shocking and dominating performance on Sunday night against the Jets. They've been involved in potential trades for dynamic receivers, including Brandon Aiyuk and Davante Adams. They could finally pull the trigger for Kupp.
The Buccaneers are currently 4-3 and in second place in a wide-open division. However, they have just lost Chris Godwin, who is expected to undergo ankle surgery, and Mike Evans is dealing with a hamstring injury. This seems like a logical destination for a playoff contender.
2. WR Tee Higgins (Bengals)
With the Cincinnati Bengals at a 3-4 record, they may consider trading Higgins for draft picks to free up cap space. He's off to a solid start with 29 receptions, 341 yards and three touchdowns. Higgins would be a great option for a team in need of a big-bodied wide receiver.
Potential Landing Spots: Washington Commanders
The Commanders have a dynamic, speedy, and fluent route runner in Terry McLaurin, but apart from him, they lack depth in their receiving corps. Higgins would give them that big-body target for Jayden Daniels. With that being said, Washington can afford him, as they are expected to have over $120 million in cap space in 2025.
3. CB Greg Newsome II (Browns)
The Browns are unlikely to contend for the Super Bowl or make the playoffs in 2024, and they are expected to face a financial crisis in 2025. Trading Newsome would provide them with significant draft capital and salary cap relief, clearing over $13 million.
Potential Landing Spots: Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts
The Chiefs have made it clear that they are buyers after trading for Hopkins and are aiming for a three-peat. Additionally, with Jaylen Watson's injury, the Chiefs could be a logical destination as they are looking to go all out to finish the cycle.
The Colts still need veteran and consistent experience in the secondary, and some expect them to address that position group in the 2025 NFL Draft. This could quickly help them, considering they are currently at 4-3 and in second place in their division.
4. CB Jonathan Jones (Patriots)
The Patriots are nowhere near being contenders and are currently in a rebuilding phase, with quarterback Drake Maye taking over the reins. It would make sense to part ways with 31-year-old Jones at the deadline. Despite not playing up to his usual standard, he would be an upgrade for some contenders in need or struggling with injuries.
Potential Landing Spots: Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers
As previously mentioned, the Chiefs are going all in for the Super Bowl three-peat and need another cornerback after Watson's injury. The Buccaneers are also in need of another defensive back, as they recently placed Jamel Dean on IR.
5. EDGE Za'Darius Smith (Browns)
Smith could be the next player from the Browns to be put on the trading block as they aim to rebuild and create more cap space for 2025. He is a skilled pass-rusher who would be highly sought after by a contender, and he only has $12 million guaranteed on his contract.
Potential Landing Spots: Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions
Let's face it, the Falcons should have selected an EDGE rusher in the 2024 NFL Draft. Instead, they chose to draft a 24-year-old quarterback to serve as a backup for the next three to four seasons. The Lions suffered an unfortunate season-ending injury with Aidan Hutchinson. As a Super Bowl contender, Smith would be a great asset.
6. EDGE Maxx Crosby (Raiders)
Crosby's name has been mentioned frequently despite the Raiders and himself turning it down. However, the right offer could pique the Raiders' interest as they are in full rebuild mode. A trade involving Crosby would provide the Raiders with a substantial amount of draft capital.
Potential Landing Spots: Detroit Lions
Crosby's only logical destination is the Lions. He's a perfect fit for Aaron Glenn's system and embodies the Dan Campbell culture and mentality.
7. RB James Conner (Cardinals)
The Cardinals are currently 3-4 but lack the firepower to contend for a playoff spot. With the addition of Trey Benson in the draft, they may consider trading Conner as they continue to rebuild. Conner is set to become a free agent after 2024, and at 29 years old, it makes sense for the team to move on.
Potential Landing Spots: Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are likely the only team in the NFL with their biggest need being the running back position. Acquiring a running back of Connor's caliber who can handle a heavy workload and be a three-down back could help out Dak Prescott.
8. RB Travis Etienne Jr. (Jaguars)
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a downward spiral with a potential coaching change looming, and with Etienne's name being thrown around, a trade could be imminent. Despite dealing with a hamstring injury and the backup outgaining him in yards this season, a change could be healthy for both parties.
Potential Landing Spots: Dallas Cowboys
As previously mentioned, the Cowboys' biggest need is a running back, and Jerry Jones is known for going all in. A trade for a running back could happen before the Nov. 5 deadline.
9. WR Mike Williams (Jets)
It doesn't make sense for the Jets to keep Williams after trading for Adams. By trading Williams, they could give Aaron Rodgers' favorite, Xavier Gipson, more playing time and also free up $10 million as they look to change the outlook of their season.
Potential Landing Spots: San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles
The 49ers' wide receiver room, along with others throughout the team, has been affected by injuries. With Aiyuk out for the season and Deebo Samuel dealing with injuries and an illness, it could open up opportunities for Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings to step up alongside Williams.
The Philadelphia Eagles have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as their main receivers, but their trade for Jahan Dotson hasn't had the impact they hoped for. A healthy and big-bodied Williams could come in and take the number three spot.
10. WR Treylon Burks (Titans)
It's time for the young and high-potential wide receiver, Burks, to have a change of scenery. You can't blame him, as history shows that no star-studded or young wide receiver has ever made a significant impact in Tennessee.
Potential Landing Spots: Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens
With the loss of Adams and no timeline for the return of the second tight end, Michael Mayer, the Raiders will need to look for a younger option to potentially develop. He is an explosive, 225-pound receiver who can slide into the WR3 spot behind Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, and maybe draw attention away from the generational rookie Brock Bowers.
The Ravens already have a solid wide receiver corps with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Nelson Agholor. However, depth is always needed in a position that is constantly taking hits. This would also give Lamar Jackson a big-bodied, potential red-zone threat.