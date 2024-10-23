3 more trades Chiefs can still make after landing DeAndre Hopkins
The Kansas City Chiefs joined the wide receiver party on Wednesday morning, sending a conditional fourth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for DeAndre Hopkins. With Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown lost for the year, Kansas City was in desperate need of help on the outside, and Hopkins figures to be exactly the sort of X receiver this team was lacking.
But while the Hopkins deal addressed the Chiefs' biggest need, that doesn't mean the team can afford to sit on its hands until the NFL trade deadline. The path to a Super Bowl threepeat will be arduous, and Kansas City needs to spend the next couple of weeks shoring up its roster as much as possible. Here are three places to start.
3. Josh Uche would bring some pass-rush juice for cheap
It's not that the Chiefs' pass rush is terrible — they do employ Chris Jones, after all — but Kansas City could use a more athletic option off the edge to spell more run-oriented players like Mike Danna and George Karlaftis. Uche won't take a huge chunk out of K.C.'s salary cap, and the New England Patriots should be more than willing to flip the 26-year-old for whatever draft capital it can as it looks toward building around Drake Maye. Uche isn't the most well-rounded player, but the one thing we know he can do is get after the passer, with a 24.1% pass rush win rate so far this season.
2. Miles Sanders could help bolster a thin running back room
No shade to the Kareem Hunt renaissance, but asking a guy to go from being out of football entirely to withstanding 25 carries a game feels like a risky proposition. And behind Hunt, the options are slim: Carson Steele struggled with ball security, Samaje Perine is more of a third-down option and Clyde Edwards-Helaire is still rounding back into form after taking some time away to address his mental health.
Kansas City needs someone else to shoulder some of the load, and Sanders could be a good fit. He appears to be on the outs in Carolina as the Panthers hand the keys to Chuba Hubbard and Jonathan Brooks, it's not crazy to think that he's still got some life left in his legs, and his time with Doug Pederson and the Philadelphia Eagles (where he averaged an even 5.0 yards per carry) means that he should have at least some familiarity with Reid's system and verbiage.
1. Greg Newsome II is an ideal Jaylen Watson replacement
The Chiefs lost Watson, their No. 2 corner, to an ankle fracture in Week 7, and while backups Nazeeh Johnson and Joshua Williams filled in ably in the win over the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City is likely to be looking to add some depth before the deadline. Newsome has struggled a bit with health issues of his own since being taken in the first round back in 2021, but when on the field he's been a solid starter on the outside. The Cleveland Browns should be exclusively focused on landing a new QB of the future, and turning Newsome and his $13.4 million salary for next season into draft capital would make a ton of sense.