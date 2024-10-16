Davante Adams trade is just more proof no one does chaos like the New Jersey Jets
In many ways, the New York Jets are the gold standard for the NFL. Not in terms of actual on-field prowess or organizational harmony, but when it comes to keeping the wider football fandom equal parts entertained, baffled, and transfixed, no team can quite achieve what the Jets manage to accomplish on an annual basis.
This perpetual sideshow considerably less fun for actual Jets fans, so apologies those brave souls, but nothing screams NFL football quite like the New York Jets by way of New Jersey finding creative avenues to disappointment year in and year out.
After suffering under Zach Wilson reign for three years, the Jets finally installed a healthy Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback this season. After holding strong through all the drama inherent to Rodgers' outsized personality and, uh, controversial opinions, New York finally had its franchise QB under center.
Naturally, the Jets are 2-4 and spiraling at record pace. It's glorious to behold. The Jets fanbase does not deserve this, to be clear, but Rodgers kind of does, and the folks in charge of that organization have been diligently laying the groundwork for this failure for years. Maybe decades. The space-time continuum gets a tad murky when delving into the Jets organization.
The latest revelation in the wheel of chaos? Davante Adams is a Jet, officially.
Jets chaos continues with totally predictable Davante Adams trade
Let's just run down the list of everything that has happened in New York over the last week.
The Jets' brand of dysfunction is totally singular. Not a single franchise has managed to sustain such blatant discord for so long. The Jets are incapable of normalcy, of being 'boring' in the traditional sense. As a hardened Philadelphia 76ers fan, I can appreciate the Jets' flare for the dramatic and capacity for utter strangeness, although at least the Sixers win games nowadays.
New York fired Robert Saleh at the beginning of the week instead of more directly addressing the deep-rooted offensive issues, which can be traced back to Nathaniel Hackett. Then the Jets did indeed demote Hackett, sending him to the booth and turning play-calling duties over to Todd Downing, a move that did not appear very successful in the Jets' 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
As New York tumbles further away from contention, the front office is getting desperate. Haason Reddick has received permission to seek a trade after never reporting to the Jets facility. That's a second-round pick down the drain if Reddick gets dealt to an NFC team. Meanwhile, New York has acquired 32-year-old Davante Adams coming off a hamstring injury in the final year of his contract, sacrificing a conditional third-round pick to get that deal over the finish line. Just in case there was any lingering doubt about how fervently New York is catering to its 40-year-old, past-prime quarterback, whose connection to Adams is well documented.
Does Adams meaningfully improve the Jets' offense? Sure, if he's healthy, but how much can we expect from an aging, injured Adams in a clear WR2 role? Allen Lazard has been great of late; now he's presumably in line for a demotion. Rodgers loves Adams and should target him frequently, but the separation and explosiveness won't be what it once was. Garrett Wilson remains the clear alpha in New York's WR room.
It reeks of desperation. Plain and simple. The dying grasps of a team slipping into the inky void of the NFL basement. We shall see if Rodgers and Adams can rekindle their old spark, but it's safe to assume this Jets team will continue to disappoint no matter what. It's tradition.