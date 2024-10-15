Updated Jets WR depth chart after trading for Davante Adams
It's seemed obvious for so long and now it's the reality: Davante Adams has joined Aaron Rodgers on the New York Jets.
With the struggles of the Las Vegas Raiders in recent years amid an uncertain quarterback situation, a reunion between the longtime Green Bay Packers teammates was always a sensible solution, especially with the Jets being as all-in as they appear to be on the 2024 season with Rodgers at the helm. And on Tuesday morning, they made it happen, agreeing to trade for Adams in exchange for a conditional third-round pick that could become a second-rounder.
Obviously, this is a massive improvement for the Jets offense, a team that sorely needs it after dropping to 2-4 with a loss to the Bills on Monday Night Football. And just by looking at their WR depth chart, you can tell why that improvement is so apparent just on paper.
Jets WR depth chart after the Davante Adams trade
- WR1: Davante Adams
- WR2: Garrett Wilson
- WR3: Allen Lazard
- WR4: Mike Williams
- WR5: Xavier Gipson
- WR6: Irvin Charles
- WR7: Malachi Corley
At the time of the Jets-Raiders trade, Adams has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that his kept him off of the field for Las Vegas. However, some fans have speculated that the ailment could be related to his trade request, so it will be intriguing to monitor how soon the 31-year-old wideout will return to the field. When he does, though, he should be a surefire WR1 in this offense.
Moreover, the effect of having a game-changing presence like Adams on the field should be a rising-tide-lifts-all-boats situation for New York's pass-catching corps. Garrett Wilson could finally capitalize on all of his talent and Allen Lazard, a familiar face for Rodgers and Adams, should continue to see more looks. All in all, it's not hard to see why the Jets would look to make a trade such as this.
Davante Adams' stats with Aaron Rodgers
Another obvious reason that the Jets would want to make this trade and reunite Adams and Rodgers in the passing offense would be the immense success that the two enjoyed together in Green Bay. In 108 career games played with one another, Adams totaled 7,590 yards and 69 touchdowns. For those of us who aren't mathematically inclined, that's good for 70.2 yards and 0.639 touchdowns per game when these two have played together.
However, it's actually been better than that. As a second-round rookie out of Fresno State in 2014, Adams was not a focal point of the offense really for his first year with the Pacers, totaling just 66 targets. He and Rodgers only got better after combining for just 929 yards and four touchdowns over their first 29 games together, which makes those already impressive numbers look even more eye-popping in that context.
Will the Jets trade a WR after landing Davante Adams?
While the Adams-to-New-York trade rumors had been persistent for a long time, the Jets did make some offseason additions to the receiver room by signing veteran Mike Williams and drafting Malachi Corley out of Western Kentucky. Now that Adams is in the building, the next trade might be to clear more room in that receiving corps.
Despite being bashed in the media a bit, Williams is the most likely candidate to be moved at this point. He's on a short-term deal and the Jets could eat some of his salary to move him. On top of that, there is no shortage of teams that could use the big-bodied downfield threat that the former Clemson and Chargers standout could provide for an offense. Having said that, we will also see if the Jets try to drum up any interest in someone like Xavier Gipson as well.