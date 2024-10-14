Signs point to Haason Reddick playing this season, eventually, with latest move
It has been a trying week for the New York Jets, who are breaking in a new coach tonight as Jeff Ulbrich takes over for Robert Saleh ahead of a critical game against the Buffalo Bills. The Jets can actually claim first place in the AFC East with a win, and it may not be the only victory the franchise can score this week.
The team's pass rush has been hampered since a season-ending injury to Pro Bowler Jermaine Johnson and their top offseason pickup, Haason Reddick, hasn't reported due to a contract dispute. The situation got so dire that Reddick was dropped by CAA, his previous agency, late last week and has now set him up for an interesting move going forward.
Reddick quickly found new representation, hiring Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Mantha as his agents, and Rosenhaus already has spoken to the Jets on behalf of his new client. ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report that Reddick is being represented by Rosenhaus, who indicated he plans to work with the Jets to end the holdout and get him into the building.
Could Haason Reddick Be Plotting An End To His Holdout?
Rosenhaus indicated that Reddick "would like to be a New York Jet for years to come" and it seems like Reddick has finally realized that his holdout wasn't going to accomplish much. Reddick's trade request in training camp was denied by Jets' GM Joe Douglas, who has continuously extended an olive branch to Reddick to come into the building and discuss the framework of a new contract.
If the holdout isn't resolved by Week 13, Reddick's contract would toll for another season, meaning the Jets would retain his rights and leave both sides in the same scenario a year from now. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Douglas and Reddick's previous reps at CAA were close to a one-year deal to give Reddick the chance to recoup the holdout fines and earn more pay with a strong season, but Reddick himself declined the offer out of principle, which may explain why CAA opted not to represent him anymore.
While it is clear that Reddick still feels like he deserves a raise off his current deal, he won't be able to accomplish that by holding out endlessly. Getting a band-aid deal done and building his resume with a strong season performing for an elite Jets' defense is Reddick's best chance to get paid. So, it appears that this situation could be close to a resolution if Reddick isn't as dug in as he was previously.