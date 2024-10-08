Aaron Rodgers Jets go full panic mode and fire Robert Saleh: Best memes and tweets
By Mark Powell
The New York Jets fell to the Minnesota Vikings in London, thus dropping Aaron Rodgers team to 2-3. While Rodgers and New York expected to get off to a better start, they remain just one game behind the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East lead, making their choice on Tuesday all the more...strange.
The Jets fired Robert Saleh on Tuesday morning, a move very few pundits saw coming this early in the season. Saleh was the former defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, and a much sought-after head coaching candidate when he was hired by New York initially. While the Jets didn't make the postseason in Saleh's tenure, he's hardly to blame for that, as this is the first time he's had capable quarterback play.
It's unclear who will replace Saleh as the interim head coach, but it would be all the more hilarious if offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett -- one of Rodgers best friends -- is tabbed as a replacement. It would also provide further proof of who's really running the show in New York.
Who will replace Robert Saleh with the New York Jets?
Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was named the interim head coach in Saleh's absence. Ulbrich has never held a head coaching job before, and will get the first tryout on a Jets team with postseason aspirations, with or without Saleh in the building.
Ulbrich's defense has looked the part of a showstopper the past few seasons. While Saleh gets much the credit for his scheme, Ulbrich has been with him every step of the way in New York.
Best memes and tweets after Jets fire Robert Saleh for Aaron Rodgers
Saleh went a combined 20-26 over the course of his Jets career. Quarterbacks Zach Wilson and now Rodgers have struggled under his watch, though it's tough to fully blame him for that. Saleh is a defensive mind, and New York's defense has, for the most part, lived up to the hype.
Hackett and Rodgers should have a larger role to play now that Saleh is gone. Rodgers will be leaned upon as the leader of this Jets team in what could be his final season in the NFL.
Per usual, social media had plenty of fun at the Jets expense.