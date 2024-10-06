4 NFL head coaches on the hot seat after brutal Week 5 and who should replace them
Every year there are NFL head coaches who drastically underperform and are put on the hot seat early into the season. As losses stack up, this is the time when coaching tenures become uncertain, and some coaches find themselves fighting to keep their jobs.
In this article, we’ll take a look at the coaches currently feeling the heat and whether they can turn things around before it's too late.
Doug Pederson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Doug Pederson may have had a good run as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 2026-2020 but things haven’t quite been the same with the Jaguars. He went 9-8 in each of his first two seasons with the Jaguars including one Wild Card playoff win. Through five games, the Jags are 1-4, with their first win coming in Week 5 against the Colts. According to some reports, Pederson has reportedly lost his locker room.
Potential replacement: Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions DC.
Aaron Glenn was instrumental in transforming the Lions' defense into a strong, competitive force, and he’s got the potential to do the same in Jacksonville. With standout players like Josh Allen, Travon Walker, and Devin Lloyd, the Jaguars have the talent Glenn needs to build another top-tier defense. In Detroit, he developed key pieces like Aiden Hutchinson, Jack Campbell, Brian Branch, and Terrion Arnold, and he can replicate that success with the Jaguars to help them return to the dominant defensive team they once were.
The only uncertainty surrounding this hire is whether Glenn can elevate Trevor Lawrence and the offense, in addition to his impact on the defensive side of the ball.
Robert Saleh, New York Jets
When the Jets brought in Robert Saleh, the move appeared to be a wise choice given his success leading a dominant 49ers defense in his previous position.
Things haven’t looked as good in New York as Saleh is currently 20-36 as the Jets head coach. The defense has been decent but the offense continues to crumble, even with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. The Jets could look to relieve Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett from their duties.
Replacement: Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings DC
Brian Flores spent three seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, achieving two winning seasons before being dismissed in 2021. After his firing, Flores sued the NFL, citing racial discrimination during the subsequent head coaching hiring process. Despite the controversy, Flores should be a top candidate for NFL head coach openings.
Before he joined the Dolphins, he spent time with the Patriots as the safeties (2012-2015) linebackers (2016-2018) coach where he won three Super Bowls. Even though the Jets are struggling offensively, they have a top defensive unit that could benefit from another defensive-minded coach like Flores.
Jonathan Gannon, Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals are 1-3 to start the year and the Cardinals have to start considering moving on from the Jonathan Gannon experiment. Gannon had a good run as the Eagles defensive coordinator from 2021-2022 but he hasn’t been able to replicate the same success with the Cardinals. He went 4-13 in his first year and this year isn’t looking much better.
Replacement: Dan Lanning, Oregon Ducks HC
Several college football head coaches will be considered for NFL jobs at the end of the season and Dan Lanning should certainly be one. He has helped lead a top Oregon Ducks team through two successful seasons in 2022 and 2023, and it looks like he will do the same this season. Currently, Lanning has helped Oregon to rank No. 3 in the nation and the Ducks are pushing their way into the College Football Playoff.
When it comes to the Cardinals, Lanning can not only build a solid defense but also help guide Kyler Murray into the next stage of his career.
Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales should be the first head coach to go when the time comes. Frankly, we could see him being let go any day now. The Panthers are in serious rebuild mode and have not been able to develop second-year No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Bryce Young.
Carolina is crumbling fast and the Panther’s front office needs to make a decision that best interests the team.
Replacement: Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions OC.
Funny enough, Ben Johnson happened to interview with the Panthers this past offseason but Canales was hired instead. Now is the chance for Carolina to correct their mistake and bring Johnson in.
Johnson has helped the Lions become serious contenders in the NFC and has made Jared Goff look like a top NFL QB. The Panthers need this kind of resurgence, especially for young QB Bryce Young, if they choose to develop him instead of trading him early for picks.
Dishonorable Hot Seat Mentions:
- Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots
- Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys
- Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas Raiders
- Brian Dabooll, New York Giants