30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
25. Marvin Harrison Jr. matches his father
Harrison Jr. became first rookie since Sr. with at least four receptions and two touchdowns in the first quarter
We expect to hear the comparisons of Marvin Harrison Jr. to his Hall of Famer father over and over and over again this season. Honestly, those comparisons are going to continue throughout his career. If Harrison has the career we think he is going to have, he has a good chance to hear his name next to his father’s in many aspects.
We heard that for the first time this season. Marvin Harrison Jr. because the first player since his father to record four receptions and two touchdowns in the first quarter of a regular season game.
On September 13th against the Los Angeles Rams, Harrison went nutty. Those four receptions went for 130 yards, so it wasn’t like these plays were simple and short. Harrison was making huge plays for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
The last time this happened was in 1996. That’s a long time for something like that to happen. It was even better because of the timing. Harrison was feeling some heat after a very disappointing Week 1 performance, where he gained just four yards and had a devastating drop. The Cardinals are frisky, so we expect to see some more impactful moments from Harrison Jr.