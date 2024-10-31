30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
24. Bucky Irving is impossible to tackle
Bucs running back has ridiculous 44.7% missed tackle forced rate
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a very fun offense at one point. The game against the Baltimore Ravens really hurt their chances to have one of the top offenses in the league. Losing Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in the same game would devastate any team. The Bucs should be absolutely lost without them both, even with gunslinger Baker Mayfield still trying to make plays.
The one saving grace for the Bucs offense is how well the running backs are playing. Rachad White has never been the most efficient runner, but he’s running much, much better of late. Sean Tucker has been a playmaker in his short time in the lineup, putting up some of the best garbage time stats you’ll ever see. However, the real excitement comes from rookie Bucky Irving.
The 22-year-old out of the University of Oregon has quickly made himself must-see TV. Even in seemingly dead plays, Irving can make something out of nothing. He forces tacklers to miss 44.7 percent of the time. Think about that for a second. Tacklers are paid to get a guy to the ground. Irving makes them fail almost half of the time.
Irving should be the future of this Bucs offense. It’s also nice to see a player run effeciently with consistency in the Bucs backfield. His 5.2 yards per carry is exactly what this team is looking for after a few frustrating Rachaad White years.