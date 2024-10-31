30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
26. Aidan Hutchinson win rate
Before his injury, Hutchinson was winning on 35% of his rushes
The Aidan Hutchinson injury for the Detroit Lions was devastating in many ways. The Lions look like they could be the hardest team to beat in the NFL. They are 6-1 despite playing in the hardest division in football (we’ve already covered that). Jared Goff is making literally no mistakes (covered that, too). There is so much going right in Detroit right now, and even the defense is mostly playing well.
The Lions have the fire power to outscore opponents, but they’ve only allowed 19.1 points per game against, which is good for ninth in the league. Their defense has been playing well, despite losing Aidan Hutchinson for the season.
This stat is in his honor, mostly because it’s absolutely insane. Hutchinson beat his offensive lineman on 36 of his 103 pass rushes. That 35 percent win rate is best in the league according to ESPN. Myles Garrett is second on the list, and he’s winning at a 27 percent clip. Hutchinson was so much better than every pass rusher in the game this season that he seemed like as shoo-in for Defensive Player of the Year.
He’s still third in the league in sacks with 7.5, and he hasn’t played in three games. He was on pace for 25.5 sacks, which would easily beat the record that Michael Strahan is holding onto by string and scotch tape at this point.