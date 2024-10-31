30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
27. Longest day of games
October 6th saw 15 hours and 27 minutes of football
If you have a spouse who is not into football like you, we all understand your plight. It’s hard to convince them to let you sit on the couch and watch football all day on a Sunday when there’s apple picking and pumpkin patching to do. However, we can usually get an activity done in the early morning hours. We just have to be back by 1 p.m. Well, except when there’s a London game.
On October 6th, 2024, the NFL faced a perfect storm that caused us to have 15 hours and 27 minutes of football. The day started with a Jets-Vikings tilt in London, where Sam Darnold was able to gain revenge on the team that drafted him and tried to ruin him. The day continued with the usual slate of football, and we reached Sunday Night Football.
Unfortunately, a lightning delay forced us to wait until 9:45 pm EST. The game didn’t end until after 1 a.m. It was literally football on the television from the time many fans woke up until the second they fell asleep. That’s heaven for many football fans. We probably could have done without the lengthy weather delay and Jason Garrett doing his best to provide entertaining coverage, but the rest of the day was time well spent.