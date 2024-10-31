30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
28. Jordan Love is feeling his inner Brett Favre
Love is third in touchdowns and first in interceptions despite playing
5 1/2 games
Jordan Love came into this season on a high after his coming-out party in 2023. He was finally away from the shackles of Aaron Rodgers, and the Green Bay Packers were letting him loose. However, it didn’t start off well. He had a disastrous October that put the Packers in a huge hole, making it appear they were in the midst of a lost season with the wrong guy at quarterback.
Love responded by becoming one of the best quarterbacks in November. He had eight touchdowns and just two interceptions that entire month. In December, he was even better. He had 11 touchdowns and just one interception around the holidays. It was a great performance.
This season, we saw some of that vintage Love to start (can we stay that after one season), but there were way more mistakes to go along with it. It’s just as volatile for Love as he came back from an injury in October. The Packers are surviving without Love’s best stuff, and they have to hope he goes back to November and December of 2023 this season, but it’s wild to see a guy with as many touchdowns as Joe Burrow but tied for the most interceptions.