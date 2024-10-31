30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
7. Geno Smith's inability to hit paydirt
Smith leads the league in passing yards, but he's 16th in passing touchdowns
One of the more surprising leaders this season is Geno Smith. Smith has 2,197 yards passing this season. Mike McDonald has come in and entrusted his 34-year-old signal caller to keep the Seattle Seahawks winning. Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet are two great running backs, but the Seahawks are leaning on the passing game to get them up and down the field.
Despite the numbers, the Seahawks are 13th in the NFL in points per game. That’s because Smith is having trouble getting the ball into the end zone. Smith is first in yards this season, but he’s 16th in the league in passing touchdowns. When you consider that some quarterbacks have been injured, that’s likely near the bottom of players who have played every game.
The Seahawks are scoring about 1.5 rushing touchdowns per game, set up by Smith’s drive to the red zone. They are also scoring on 57 percent of their red zone appearances. That sounds bad, but it’s slightly above league average.
Smith should see more touchdowns soon. His incredible receiving core of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are as talented as any in the league. They will get into the endzone soon.