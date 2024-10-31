30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
8. Josh Jacobs caught a touchdown… finally
Jacobs scored his first receiving touchdown on his 212th reception
There are some stats that fall under the radar, but when we look up we learned it’s a weirdly impressive record. That is the case with Josh Jacobs record. He had more consecutive passes caught without a touchdown than anyone in history. It was almost impressive that he was able to catch 211 passes without ever once getting into the end zone on one of them.
George Riggs held the nefarious stat before him, catching 201 passes without scoring a touchdown. Luckily for Jacobs, Riggs is back on the top of that list.
Jacobs caught a pass in the third quarter against the Houston Texans about four yards behind the line of scrimmage, but he was able to waltz into the endzone. No Texans defender was even close to him. We might say that the Texans were trying to do our guy a solid, but it was a really tight game and they needed to stop those points.
That was actually an incredibly important score, as it set up the Packers to keep pace with Houston and eventually win the game. It was the last touchdown scored of the game, and it gave the Packers enough points to be in position to kick a last-second field to give them the 24-22 win.