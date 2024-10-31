30 most insane stats in the NFL so far this season
By Nick Villano
6. Eagles scoreless first quarter
Philadelphia is 10th in PPG in the NFL despite scoring zero first-quarter points
The Philadelphia Eagles are a good offense. Adding Saquon Barkley to a team that’s already boasting Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVanta Smith, and Dallas Goedert makes this one of the most star-studded offenses in the NFL. That has delivered, as the Eagles are scoring 24.4 points per game. They seem to be hitting their stride in October after a ho hum September. So, their numbers should be even better.
Despite these numbers, it’s very clear the Eagles take some time to wake up. They have as many points in the first quarter as your friend’s beer league team has in the NFL. That’s because the Eagles have scored zero points in the first quarter.
It’s not even a first-half thing either. The Eagles have eight touchdowns in the second quarter. They are still going into halftime with points on the board often, but they just don’t do it in the first quarter.
This might just be one of those weird stats that have no meaning or impact. The Eagles are 5-2 as of this writing. They are winning games, and sometimes, they are dominating. They had 37 points against the Bengals last week. Someone just needs to make sure there are some Red Bulls or coffee available for the Eagles before the game starts.