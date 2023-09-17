Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today (Three Underdogs, One Prop Bet for Sunday’s Action)
The BetSided team shares their favorite bets for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.
Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season is upon us, and there are plenty of ways to wager on the action on Sunday.
The BetSided team has given everything from best bets, to anytime touchdown scorer picks to straight up picks, to prop bets – so why not put a bunch in one place?
Here are some of our editors favorite plays for Week 2 to help you place your bets on Sunday.
Top NFL Picks and Predictions for NFL Week 2
- Las Vegas Raiders +9 vs. Buffalo Bills
- Baltimore Ravens +3.5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
- Atlanta Falcons Moneyline vs. Green Bay Packers
- Breece Hall OVER 36.5 Rushing Yards
- New England Patriots +2.5 vs. Miami Dolphins
Las Vegas Raiders +9 vs. Buffalo Bills
Peter Dewey broke down one of his favorite spread plays in this week’s ATS picks for every game!
This is wayyyy too many points to give a Las Vegas Raiders team that looked good in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.
Jimmy Garoppolo is 16-7 straight up and 18-5 against the spread as an underdog in his career, and I think he keeps the Raiders in this game. Josh Allen struggled with turnovers in Week 1 and now is on a short week with a lot of pressure to win.
Buffalo may take the game, but I think Vegas covers. – Peter Dewey
Baltimore Ravens +3.5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Iain MacMillan’s favorite spread pick this week is on the Baltimore Ravens. He broke down this pick in his Road to 272 bets!
I had two predictions for these teams heading into the season. I thought the Ravens would win the AFC North and I thought the Bengals would get off to a slow start through the first few weeks. We saw the same thing from Burrow and the Bengals last season when he missed the preseason with appendicitis. He might just be a guy that needs a few games to find his stride.
It's hard to take much away from the Ravens after they took care of business against one of the worst teams in the NFL in the Texans.
I'm surprised we're able to get 3.5-points on the Ravens this week so that's exactly the direction I'm going to go. – Iain MacMillan
Atlanta Falcons Moneyline (+106) vs. Green Bay Packers
Iain MacMillan broke down this upset pick on his Road to 272 bets!
Yes, the Packers looked extremely good against the Chicago Bears in Week 1, but I think that was more a sign of how bad Chicago is this season than anything else.
Jordan Love threw for 245 yards and three touchdowns, but completed just over 50% of his passes and ProFootballFocus has him graded as the 19th-best QB in Week 1 action. I think it's best not to overreact to the final score from that game when we head into Week 2.
The Falcons won their game, and people are after Desmond Ridder for throwing for just 115 yards and Drake London not recording a single reception. But, that's the kind of offense Arthur Smith plans on executing. Run the football, don't turn over the ball, make plays when they need to, and win football games.
Atlanta averaged 5.0 yards per carry against Carolina and now face a Packers defense that ranked 28th in opponent yards per carry last season and allowed the Bears to average 4.2 yards per rush last week.
I'll back the Dirty Birds as slight home underdogs. – Iain MacMillan
Breece Hall OVER 36.5 Rushing Yards
Reed Wallach broke down this play in his best prop bets for the New York Jets-Dallas Cowboys matchup in Week 2.
While he appears to be in a timeshare with Dalvin Cook for the early part of this season, there's no denying that Breece Hall looked more than fine after suffering a torn ACL in his stellar rookie season in 2022.
Hall had 10 carries for 127 yards, ripping up the Buffalo Bills defense even when the team was bringing extra pressure against Wilson.
The Jets are well aware of Wilson's limitations and will give its running back the rock and lean on this two-headed monster. However, it's Hall that is worthy of a bet given that he is still working himself into shape. Give me this over until the sportsbooks adjust. – Reed Wallach
New England Patriots +2.5 vs. Miami Dolphins
Peter Dewey broke down his pick for the Sunday Night Football matchup in this week’s ATS picks for every game!
I’m going to zig on the Dolphins when everyone else is zagging.
Miami allowed 234 rushing yards in Week 1 and barely came away with an upset win over a Chargers defense that really struggled.
Bill Belichick’s defense played well against the Philadelphia Eagles, and I wouldn't be shocked to see New England win this game outright at home. – Peter Dewey
