Top NFL Picks and Predictions Today (Back Vikings, Jets and Breece Hall in Week 8)
Breaking down some of the top picks to make in the NFL for Week 8 of the 2023 season.
By Peter Dewey
NFL Week 8 is upon us, and there are plenty of ways to bet on the 15 games that occur on Sunday and Monday.
The best part? I've curated my favorite bets for this week into one article to help bettors cash in on Sunday.
We're looking at a spread, two moneyline picks (one upset) and an anytime touchdown scorer that you can bet for this week. If you want to tail these picks, FanDuel Sportsbook has a terrific welcome offer that you can receive by simply clicking the link below:
Now, let's break down each of these picks for Week 8.
Minnesota Vikings -1 vs. Green Bay Packers
Earlier this week in my NFL spread picks story, I broke down why the Minnestoa Vikings are one of my favorite bets of the week. They should be able to handle the Green Bay Packers, and the market may be underrating Minnesota after a slow start.
Minnesota has moved to the favorite in this game after winning against the 49ers on Monday Night Football, and rightfully so.
The Vikings are No. 5 in the NFL in yards per play on offense, and they should be able to outclass a Green Bay offense that is led by Jordan Love and is 57.5 percent completion percentage.
After Green Bay’s loss to Denver, the team is a must fade until further notice.
Cleveland Browns Moneyline (+140) vs. Seattle Seahawks
This isn't an easy game for Cleveland with Deshaun Watson out, but I do believe in the team's defense -- which has been one of the best units in the NFL this season.
I wrote in this week's upset picks why bettors shouldn't be out on the Browns on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.
Cleveland won a high-scoring game in Week 7, as P.J. Walker made enough plays down the stretch to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-38. With the Seattle Seahawks up next, Cleveland could pull off another road win.
The Seahawks have looked good this season, but they have struggled on offense as of late, scoring 20 points against a bad Arizona team and just 13 against Cincinnati in Week 6. I'm worried about this team against an elite defense, even at home.
There aren't many upsets I love this week, but Cleveland is a solid football team that may be a little undervalued heading into this matchup.
New York Jets Moneyline (-142) vs. New York Giants
It's hard to fade this New York Jets defense, especially when it is taking on the New York Giants' offensive line.
The Giants are really struggling to protect the quarterback this season, and they'll be starting backup Tyrod Taylor once again this week. Not only that, but left tackle Andrew Thomas (doubtful) is expected to miss this game as well.
I broke down why I like the Jets in this week's straight up picks, and NFL best bets!
The New York Jets defense is far and away the best unit in this game, and I think the team gives the New York Giants’ makeshift offensive line fits in Week 8.
Daniel Jones or Tyrod Taylor doesn't inspire any confidence for me in this game, especially since the Jets have really found a rhythm before they went into the bye.
The team had its most impressive win of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles its last time out. The Jets are 4-2 ATS this season, much better than the Giants (2-5 ATS).
I trust this New York defense -- that has allowed just one touchdown in the second half of games this season -- dominates the Giants.
Breece Hall Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+120)
If you're looking for a prop to take for this week's action, look no further than my favorite anytime touchdown scorer bet this week.
Breece Hall has been on fire for the New York Jets -- and I wrote up in this week's Best Anytime TD Picks why he's a great bet.
This is a crazy value on New York Jets running back Breece Hall, as he's scored in back-to-back weeks before the Jets went on the bye in Week 7.
Hall has looked great despite tearing an ACL last season, and now he faces a Giants team that has allowed the fourth most yards per carry in the NFL this season and 10 rushing touchdowns.
The Jets are going to rely on the run to keep the ball out of Zach Wilson's hands, and Hall should dominate this week against a weak defense.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.