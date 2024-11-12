Each MLB team’s most important offseason decision
By Nick Villano
Minnesota Twins - Will ownership impact offseason?
We’ve mentioned it multiple times in this article, but the Minnesota Twins could be a team to look out for just because of how last season ended. After winning the division in 2023, and starting the season 42-33, the Twins fell completely apart. Their pitching went in the tubes in the second half, and the offense couldn’t make up for it. Even a quality coach like Rocco Baldelli wasn’t able to stop the skid.
Finishing the season 12-27 leaves a bad taste in a front office’s mouth. Still, there are budgetary concerns as the Twins are facing a potential sale, and that doesn’t usually coincide with big spending. Still, this is a team that’s looking to put the end of 2024 as far in the rearview mirror as possible.
The best way to do that is severely bolster the roster. They are relying on some returning starters who were injured last season to make the rotation better. It sounds like it would be better to maybe get one of these really good starters in free agency. They have some pieces that could get traded. This could provide some financial flexibility.
The ownership situation is really above everything. It could be a year where they just want to count their nickels and let the next ownership group do the spending. But at the same time, that sweet postseason revenue might make up for any signing they make.