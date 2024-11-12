Each MLB team’s most important offseason decision
By Nick Villano
New York Mets - Do they spend $700 million on Soto?
As this is being done alphabetically, we get to talk about the New York Mets before the New York Yankees, but their offseasons are generally connected. Many thought the Mets had a chance to go after Aaron Judge when he was a free agent a few years ago, but it ended up being between the Yankees and Giants. That’s not the case this offseason. Juan Soto is the prize, and the Mets desperately want to win said prize.
The question becomes, how much are the Mets willing to pay? Some are talking about Soto getting $700 million. Mets owner Steve Cohen came in with more money than he knows what to do with. He’s worth $21 billion according to Forbes. Money shouldn’t be an object, but this is a lot of money. This is making a baseball player 70% of the way to a billionaire for playing a sport for 10-13 years.
Five years ago, Bryce Harper signed a 13-year deal that pays him $330 million. We’re trying to say that Soto is worth double that? The numbers feel like an agent putting some insane things out there. (Checks agent and sees Scott Boras:) Okay, this makes sense now.
How high are the Mets willing to go? As much as fans don’t want to admit it, there has to be a limit. Shohei Ohtani signed his own $700 million contract last offseason, but his Japanese connections make him much more valuable as a player and marketing tool. Oh, and he pitches too. The Mets could use another starter, so maybe Soto has to prove his value by pitching as well.