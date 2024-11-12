Each MLB team’s most important offseason decision
By Nick Villano
Milwaukee Brewers - Trade or keep Devin Williams
The Milwaukee Brewers have a few needs this offseason, including adding an infielder to replace Willy Adames and adding talent to the outfield. They hope to welcome back Christian Yelich, and they hope he is once again an MVP candidate. This team basically is built around it, and they live and die by Yelich. However, the biggest question surrounding the Brewers this offseason is not a hitter at all.
Everyone is wondering if the Brewers plan to sell high on closer Devin Williams. The relief pitcher market is rough. Clay Holmes is getting serious consideration, and he led the league in blown saves this season. Getting a guy like Devin Williams is something the very best teams will jump at.
The Brewers declined Williams’ club option, which has caused all this rumor spreading. He’s entering the final year of arbitration. An extension is necessary if they are going to keep him. However, it just seems more likely that he’s going to get traded.
The Brewers need to make this trade worth the loss. Trevor Megill has closed in the past, with 21 saves this past season. However, Williams was worlds better when he returned from injury. His ERA is 1.25 and his WHIP is under 1.00. Yet, what we remember is that three-run home run by Pete Alonso. As of now, it appears that will be Williams final Brewers appearance, but despite the playoff disaster, he should bring a huge haul this offseason.