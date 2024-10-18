One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Los Angeles Chargers - DeAndre Hopkins
The Titans have said they don’t plan on trading DeAndre Hopkins before the NFL Trade Deadline. We don’t believe them. Hopkins could fetch them a decent price, even with his advanced age. He’s doing what he can to help this Titans offense, which is not performing well with Will Levis under center. With the additions of Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this offseason, many thought the Titans could be sneaky on offense. They have not been. At all.
Let’s find the best landing spot for Hopkins. Looking around the league, there are intriguing options. The Bills made a lot of sense, but they have no money left after the Amari Cooper trade. We like the fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but we have them targeting a different (and cheaper) receiver who has term. Many might mention the Chiefs, but they need a different type of receiver.
The Los Angeles Chargers make all the sense in the world. Rookie Ladd McConkey is providing them with that possession receiver, similar to what they had with Keenan Allen. Adding a threat like Hopkins would give Jim Harbaugh a complete offense, something he’s been tinkering with all season.
Justin Herbert hasn’t looked his best this season, but he’s finally starting to shake out of the funk. Maybe with Hopkins, the Chargers could make a run.