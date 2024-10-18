One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Los Angeles Rams - Romeo Dobbs
It’s just receivers on receivers at the trade deadline this season. It seems like every team in the league is either targeting or offering up a wide receiver. Romeo Dobbs is more than likely getting traded this season after he was suspended for his conduct. He didn’t do anything heinous, but the Packers felt him missing practices was enough to sit him down for a game. He returned last week and played well, but the Packers don’t need him. This is going to lead to more animosity.
The Packers won’t send Doubs to a contender, so they settle for moving him to the Los Angeles Rams. Many think the Rams are completely out of it, and they are ravished by injuries. Both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp have missed time with injuries. They need someone for Matt Stafford to throw to.
The Packers might consider the Rams season over, but we doubt they think that. If that was the case, Stafford would have been on this list.
Doubs at least gives the Rams a receiver with top-of-the-depth-chart talent until Kupp and Nacua get healthy. Then, if Kupp retires, they have the player who could replace him. Doubs isn’t as good as Kupp, especially at his peak, but he would pair nicely with Nacua to make a formidable duo in LA.