One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Las Vegas Raiders - EJ Speed
What are the Indianapolis Colts going to do this season? Anthony Richardson is still trying to figure out the NFL, and Joe Flacco looks like the better option for a team trying to win. Still, the Colts have to think about the future here, so they will keep playing Richardson. Could that go badly? Yes, and it would give them an opportunity to recoup assets for their assets. That includes EJ Speed, who has seen a lot of people praise his play.
Speed is third in the NFL in total tackles (60, two behind the Raiders Robert Spillane who is also on this list). He would add an incredible element to the Las Vegas Raiders. Why would the Raiders trade Spillane just to replace him with Speed? They are both UFAs next offseason, and their numbers are relatively similar (around $3.5 million to $4 million).
It’s all about assets and price. The Raiders can get more for Spillane than the Colts can get for Speed. The Raiders would have to work out a future contract for Speed if that’s the case, but it makes sense to keep this Raiders defense powerful in the future. They’d be in a much better spot if they fixed the quarterback position. They don’t want to strip the roster too bad, but they also want to make positive acquisitions. This is an example of having your cake and eating it, too.