One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
New Orleans Saints - Mac Jones
After watching Spencer Rattler get destroyed on Thursday Night Football at the hands of the Denver Broncos, the New Orleans Saints have to be keenly aware that they are letting this season slip through their hands. It’s not fair for a fifth-round rookie to have this kind of responsibility in his hands. He could be decent one day, but that day isn’t today.
If Derek Carr is going to be out a little bit longer, the Saints need to figure out another solution. Yet, they won’t want someone looking to take over the everyday job. That’s where Mac Jones steps in.
The former first-round pick was absolutely awful in New England last season, but there have been some high remarks about his growth in Jacksonville. He’s able to play behind Trevor Lawrence, and even though their season is going terribly, he has no pressure to do anything. With the season going towards another tank, the Jags are going to get what they can for their assets.
If they can recoup the sixth-round draft pick for Jones they sent to the Patriots, they might make the move. It might cost a little more, and then the Jaguars can claim this situation was a win. There are other backup quarterbacks out there, and the Jaguars know if Lawrence goes down, it’s curtains for their season. Jones is just an extra body at this point, so might as well see if he can go keep the Saints above water.