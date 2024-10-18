One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
New England Patriots - Peter Skoronski
What do the New England Patriots need? Everything. Is there a trade that could get them everything? No? Then we’ll probably have to sit here and wait for the rebuild to continue.
The Patriots are in dire straits, and they need to wholesalers this trade deadline. Outside of the 2024 draft picks and Christian Gonzalez, everyone should be available for trade. They should trade the Gillette naming rights, and a team could even get their famous lighthouse. Who cares if it means building future assets? This team needs to be thinking of the future, and any trade adding "assets" needs to be a deal that makes more sense in the future than it does now.
We chose Peter Skoronski because the Patriots are in desperate need for offensive line help, but they should take their time building this unit. He’s had it rough this season, committing five penalties and allowing at least two sacks. His grades as a lineman are below average, but it’s possible he just needs a change of scenery.
Skoronski is a former 11th-overall selection by the Titans, and he has the talent to become a really good lineman. The Patriots have time to give him a shot, and he could build chemistry slowly with Drake Maye. And if it doesn’t work, the Patriots can send him on his way.