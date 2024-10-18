One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
New York Giants - Tre'Davious White
Are the Giants going to go for this thing? They know they are one of the bad teams in the league, right? They haven’t convinced themselves that they are good and could compete for the playoffs, right? Right?
We actually think the Giants are going for it. Their defense is pretty defense, and they’re trying to survive without Malik Nabers, who was the early favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year before his injury. He could come back as early as this week, so the Giants will look to chip away at the Eagles NFC East lead. There is so much on the line for the Giants, with Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll, and Joe Schoen all doing what they can to keep their jobs.
Trading for Tre'Davious White is a low-budget move with high upside. White hasn’t been very good since his release from Buffalo, but he has a relationship with Daboll from their time in Buffalo. White was a first-round pick in Schoen’s first season as assistant general manager. It’s almost like they all grew up in the business together. There’s sentimental value here to go along with the pure football sense here.
White isn’t going to fix all the Giants' problems, but if Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. continue to grow, there might be enough here to get to the playoffs while the Cowboys and Eagles fall apart (but it’s much more likely that’s the Commanders job).