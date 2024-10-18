Fansided

One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline

The NFL Trade Deadline is known to be the slowest of the four major sports. However, that's changed in recent years, with names like Von Miller, Christian McCaffrey, and Jalen Ramsey becoming game-changers in new homes midseason. Who would be the perfect fit for each team looking for a spark?

Sep 30, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images
New York Jets - Bryce Huff

After the Davante Adams trade, it’s very likely that the New York Jets made their move for the season. Adding a superstar like Adams to an offense looking for a spark made all the sense in the world. Aaron Rodgers is only here for a limited time, and the Jets truly think they have a championship roster. They already fired the head coach, so making a move like this was the logical next step to save a 2-4 season.

One major need for the Jets is pass rush. They traded for Haasan Reddick this offseason after Bryce Huff signed a free agent contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, but it’s not working out for literally any party involved. The Eagles miss Reddick, Reddick hasn’t reported to the Jets, Huff has been awful in Philly, and the Jets are desperate for pass rush help.

The Jets do have 16 sacks this season, but they’ve seen 225 passing attempts against them. Only two teams have seen more, and that’s surprising when considering that awful Bo Nix game exists. The Jets need sustained pass rushing, and that’s what they got from Huff last season. 

Maybe the Eagles want to play this out, or maybe they just want to cut off a mistake and send him back “home.” If Huff is a better player in New Jersey, then let him be that there. 

