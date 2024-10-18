One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Philadelphia Eagles - Budda Baker
Meanwhile, the Eagles aren’t sitting back if they trade Huff. They know there is help to be had for this defense. Some of their stars in the secondary haven’t lived up to their name or contract this season, but it’s not the worst thing we’ve seen, either. The Eagles have allowed one of the highest completion percentages against, but they’ve only given up six touchdowns in five games through the air.
Still, this is a team with Super Bowl aspirations. They need to be crisp across the board, so even though there’s this perceived logjam in the secondary, adding to it can help, especially when it’s a player with the name value of Budda Baker.
Baker asked for a trade two seasons ago, and we never heard another peep from him. He’s been a good soldier for the Arizona Cardinals, but it’s time for that team to give him a shot to play with a contender.
The Eagles need something to get this season back on track. It’s not completely off the rails, but something is off with this locker room. Baker is the kind of player who won’t sit back and allow a team to fall into a black hole. He doesn’t care about who the coach is fighting with or what the media is saying. He’s going there to win, and that’s why he fits so well with what the Eagles need.