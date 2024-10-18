One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Tennessee Titans - Jake Browning
Remember Jake Browning? He was that “flavor of the week” quarterback that many said could start in the league this season. No team made a move for him in the offseason, and the Bengals are fighting for positioning after another rough start. One player who is not going through a rough start is Joe Burrow. Unlikely last season, he’s come into this season with a full bill of health. He looks as good as ever. It’s the defense that’s let this team down.
The Bengals need assets to spend on the defense, and if they can get it from their backup quarterback, it feels like a smart move. Browning was pretty good last season, throwing for 1,900 yards and 12 touchdowns in just seven starts. Browning was exactly what the Bengals needed at the time, keeping their heads above water.
The Tennessee Titans are just not having a good season. Jamal Adams just asked for his release after signing there in the offseason. Will Levis went from a promising prospect to a certified problem under center. The Titans haven’t been able to get anything going on offense, and the post-Derrick Henry world is a failure so far, even if it isn’t Tony Pollard’s fault.
They have to try something. Maybe Levis will figure it out, but Mason Rudolph is a career backup who nobody is calling to take over (he did look pretty good last season). Browning would at least push Levis, and he might even take over for a few games and give the Titans a different look. It’s a Hail Mary, but we’re not sure Levis could even throw one at this point.