One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Michael Mayer
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keenly aware of the impact of drafting the wrong tight end. They tried to make O.J. Howard work for what felt like a decade (in reality, it was just five seasons). Those years were a learning lesson for the Buccaneers that the Raiders do not have to learn. After one year with former Notre Dame standout Michael Mayer, they drafted a true game changer in Brock Bowers. The Georgia star is already making a huge impact in the NFL, and he looks like a certified superstar in his rookie season.
Mayer, on the other hand, has missed games for personal reasons and hasn’t done much when he’s active. It’s just best for the Raiders to find him a home while he still has some value. They probably won’t even get the second-round pick they spent to get him, but that’s okay. If they get a third or fourth-round pick for a player they aren’t planning to use on a team that’s going nowhere, then it makes sense.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers make a lot of sense for Mayer. They have an insane offense, which could get even better if Bucky Irving becomes a legit running back. Adding Mayer to an offense that includes Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would give him opportunities in the open field. It’s worked out for Cade Otton, who only seems to get catches during opportune times.
Otton still only has 163 yards on the season. It’s good for third on the team, but that’s nothing to brag about. This team needs a legit third receiving option. Unless they get another wide receiver, Mayer is their best bet.