One player each team should target ahead of NFL trade deadline
By Nick Villano
Washington Commanders - Tyreek Hill
We end this list as spice as humanly possible. The Miami Dolphins have seen their season fall off the rails after Tua Tagovailoa got hurt. They are only 2-3 after a miracle win against the New England Patriots, but they could lose every other game. They won’t be favored with their current quarterback situation. They are actually second in the division, but we need to be realistic here.
The Dolphins already have their number one of the future in Jaylen Waddle. They have a good veteran in Odell Beckham (although he could get traded too). Let’s talk about Tyreek Hill.
We’re at the end of the list here. We have your attention now. Hill is still either the best receiver, or one of the top three receivers in the league. Yet, he has less than 60 yards per game. He led the league in the stat last season. This season, he’s 32nd. It’s early, but that’s a concerning trend that he can’t be happy with.
If Hill isn’t happy long-term, the Dolphins would be smart to make him available. The best team to make a move is the one still feeling the high of new ownership. Josh Harris and his investment group want to make the Washington Commanders an instant hit. What better way to make a splash than to sell the farm for a superstar? Hill would legitimately make Jayden Daniels even more dangerous, and it would send a message to the NFC that the Commanders could legitimately be a contender. It felt like a long shot at first, but this seems like a smart move for everyone.