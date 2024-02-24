1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
New York Giants trade for Courtland Sutton
Is it just me, or have the New York Giants had the worst wide receiver situation in the league ever since Odell Beckham Jr. left? The G-Men have lots to address on the offensive side of the ball, from figuring out if Saquon Barkley will be re-signed, to fixing one of the worst offensive lines in the league, to drinking away the pain anytime they are reminded of how much they're paying Daniel Jones.
The wide receiver situation seems like the most likely area to be improved via the trade market. Plenty of teams are in cap trouble or under new leadership, and this offseason might see a record number of pass-catchers on the move.
The Denver Broncos are one team that figures to see a lot of turnover, with Russell Wilson, Jerry Jeudy, and Courtland Sutton all possibly on the move. Sutton showed this past year that he could be a go-to guy, and he makes a lot of sense as someone that Brian Daboll would target to finally give his team a downfield playmaker.
Sutton is still under contract for two years. He's 6-foot-4 and would provide an ideal red zone target for Jones, as his 10 touchdowns last year prove. He's also only 28 years old. The Broncos are going to be in a transition year, so draft picks will make the best return. New York can send the second-rounder it got from Seattle as part of the Leonard Williams deal to make this happen.