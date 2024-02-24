1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
New York Jets trade for Davante Adams
Sometimes a trade makes too much sense not to happen. Davante Adams came to the Las Vegas Raiders to play with college teammate Derek Carr, only to see his quarterback get cut and leave for the New Orleans Saints less than a year later. Meanwhile, his old partner in crime Aaron Rodgers hasn't been shy about wanting Adams to join him in New York.
The Raiders played well for Antonio Pierce to close out the year, but they're not close to being true contenders. Moving on from Adams makes sense from a timeline standpoint, especially if they could strike a deal with the Jets, who are desperate enough to contend after a wasted year in 2023 that they could be willing to overpay.
Trading Adams would leave Vegas thin at receiver, with Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow as the only players with a history of production at the position. There are good free agents available though, and the draft has lots of intriguing options, as well.
After owner Woody Johnson's comments about 2024 being a make-or-break year for the Jets, the Raiders could really play hardball. Adams is still one of the league's best receivers, after all, and his history of success in Green Bay with Rodgers only makes him more valuable. The Raiders could jump-start their future by getting the tenth overall pick, plus a fifth-rounder and wide receiver/return man Xavier Gipson from the Jets for Adams.