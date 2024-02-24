1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Philadelphia Eagles trade for Justin Simmons
If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Such is the situation the Philadelphia Eagles find themselves in after trading for Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard last season. The former All-Pro did little to help the flailing Philly defense, and is now rumored to be on the chopping block to save around $14 million in cap space.
New defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is a major upgrade over Matt Patricia, and his presence alone should revitalize a unit that doesn't lack for talent. That's not to say that improvements can't be made from a roster standpoint, though, and Fangio would probably love to bring in someone he's coached before.
Justin Simmons played for two years under Fangio, and he's been a second-team All-Pro in four out of the past five seasons while averaging over five turnovers forced per year during that time. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman hasn't been shy about pulling the trigger on a major trade (see the A.J. Brown deal), and with a team just one year removed from playing in the Super Bowl, he won't be conservative now.
The Denver Broncos have featured heavily on our list as trade partners with multiple teams. The presence of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the division, the arrival of Jim Harbaugh in L.A., plus their own lackluster cap situation means that there's no clear path to contention without slamming the reset button. Denver should try to stockpile as many draft picks as possible, with an eye towards building a young roster that can truly compete in two to three years.
The Eagles have two second-round picks, numbers 50 and 53 overall, and can easily afford to send one for an All-Pro talent like Simmons. Denver gets the double win of saving now and building for the future.