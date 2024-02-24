1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Pittsburgh Steelers trade for Cam Robinson
Much of the talk surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers' offseason has centered around the quarterback position. Are they sticking with Kenny Pickett? Trading for Justin Fields or Russell Wilson? Signing Ryan Tannehill? There are a plethora of possibilities. Whoever is throwing the ball this fall for Pittsburgh, though, he'll need an improved offensive line to have a chance to lift this offense from the depths of the league rankings.
Pittsburgh has a few areas on the line that could stand an upgrade, and they've already begun the process by releasing center Mason Cole. In this scenario, we're looking at left tackle, where Dan Moore Jr. isn't cutting it. Cam Robinson would make a better blind side protector, and the Jacksonville Jaguars should be motivated to move him this offseason, as doing so would free up around $17 million in cap space and clear a path for Walker Little, who is four years younger than Robinson and much cheaper, to become the starter and earn the chance at a long-term deal.
Robinson is still only 28 himself, and could parlay a successful season in Pittsburgh into a new deal of his own when his contract runs out at the end of the year. New coordinator Arthur Smith just left the Falcons, where he had the luxury of having Jake Matthews anchoring the left side of the line. With his affinity for running the ball, he'll need someone better than Moore.
The Steelers can package Patrick Peterson, who's still getting it done after 13 seasons in the league, with one of their fourth-round picks for Robinson and the Jaguars fifth-rounder. Pittsburgh shores up its offensive line, Jacksonville adds a quality veteran to its secondary and saves a bunch of money, and everybody wins.