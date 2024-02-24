1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Tennessee Titans trade for Chris Godwin
One byproduct of locking up Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans long-term is that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may look to cut costs in other areas. With Evans sure to command a hefty sum, there may not be room enough in town to keep Chris Godwin, who is entering the final year of his deal.
The Tennessee Titans are a team that's difficult to understand. They unceremoniously fired Mike Vrabel, one of the game's most respected coaches, and are now entering an uncertain period that may not include franchise cornerstone Derrick Henry, either.
Second-year quarterback Will Levis has been handed the car keys, and the Titans need to surround him with talent. Does that include DeAndre Hopkins? Like Henry, the 32-year-old may not fit into the Titans' rebuilding plans. Levis is going to need somebody to throw to, though, and without Hopkins, all that's left is Treylon Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, which is not exactly an inspiring twosome. The Titans need a talented receiver that isn't on the back end of his career, and Chris Godwin checks both of those boxes.
Godwin is the kind of receiver that can make Levis' life much easier. He's a tremendous route runner that does some of his best work in the middle of the field, but he can also make a big play. Four out of his past five seasons have seen him eclipse 1,000 yards, and he's accounted for more than 50 first downs each of the last three seasons.
After paying Mayfield and Evans, the Bucs will be hard pressed to justify keeping Godwin when he'll almost surely leave next year for a team that's better equipped to pay him. The Titans have the cap space to sign him to an extension now, and they can send strong safety Amani Hooker in return to help a Bucs secondary that gave up over 4,500 yards through the air last year. Hooker is under contract for two more years and would form a potent pairing with Antoine Winfield Jr.