1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Washington Commanders trade for Joel Bitonio
The Washington Commanders are at the outset of a long-term rebuild. The defensive side of the roster has been gutted, though the arrival of Dan Quinn as the team's new head coach should help the unit inch towards respectability.
Washington is flush with cap space and draft picks, with two selections in both the second and third rounds, and of course the No. 2 overall pick. It seems a fait accompli that the Commanders will use that top pick on a new franchise quarterback. To give a rookie, even a highly rated one, a chance at success, new general manager Adam Peters needs to shore up the offensive line.
Only one team (the New York Giants) gave up more sacks than the Commanders did last year. NFL fans can count numerous examples of rookie quarterbacks whose growth has been stunted by being beaten up behind porous offensive lines, and with a fanbase that is feeling hope for the first time in a long time, owner Josh Harris can't afford to let that happen.
Washington has the resources to shoot for the moon to protect the new face of the franchise, and the Cleveland Browns, who are over the cap, could be willing partners in helping them accomplish that mission. Joel Bitonio has been one of the very best guards in the league for years, having made the All-Pro team five of the past six seasons, and he would make a world of difference in D.C. for at least the next two years that he's under contract.
Cleveland has the most dire draft situation in the league, with zero picks in the top 50 and only two before the fifth round. The Commanders could change that by sending the second-rounder they received from the Bears in the Montez Sweat trade (No. 40 overall), and a fifth-rounder to sweeten the deal.