1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Buffalo Bills trade for Khalil Mack
There's one boogeyman that is keeping Buffalo Bills fans from ever achieving true happiness, and his name is Patrick Mahomes. In Josh Allen, Buffalo might have the next best thing to the KC quarterback, but when playoff games have been on the line, the Bills have been unable to stop Mahomes from breaking their hearts.
There's no easy recipe to stopping Mahomes. Take away the deep ball and he'll pick you apart with surgical precision. Play press man coverage and he'll find someone over the top or take off and get the first down with his legs. Blitz? We all know that doesn't work.
Outside of hoping the Chiefs receivers drop the ball, the only way to stop Mahomes is to be the rare team that can pressure him with a four-man rush, and that all starts with having dominant defensive ends.
The Los Angeles Chargers defense was lackluster this season, but you can't pin that on Khalil Mack. The veteran registered 17 sacks to show that he's still one of the premier defensive players in the game, and his presence would help the Bills make another serious run at Mahomes and the Chiefs. Mack played his college ball in Buffalo, so this would be a homecoming for him.
How can the Bills make this move work with the salary cap? It won't be easy, as they'll surely need to make several cuts to make the numbers align for next year. With Josh Allen at quarterback and a fanbase that is starved for a championship, these concerns are secondary.
The Chargers are also in a tough cap spot, and with a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh, this roster is going to see a lot of turnover. Buffalo could offer L.A. a second-round pick, and that could be enough to make the Chargers feel OK about starting fresh.