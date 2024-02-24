1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Baltimore Ravens trade for Brandon Aiyuk
There are a lot of mouths to feed in San Francisco. Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and George Kittle all vie for attention in Kyle Shanahan's explosive 49ers offense, but at the end of the day, there's only one ball to go around.
Brandon Aiyuk fanned the flames of a possible exit from the Niners shortly after his team's loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl with a few mysterious social media posts, including one where his girlfriend said that they may not be playing again at Levi's Stadium, and another where Aiyuk said, "Don't forget what you got."
Aiyuk is no doubt frustrated by only catching three balls in the Super Bowl, but the nature of the Niners offense dictates that there will be fallow periods when the ball goes to the team's other stars. In other words, this frustration is unlikely to improve.
The Baltimore Ravens could really use a high-end receiver, even though Lamar Jackson won his second MVP without anyone eclipsing 1,000 yards. Zay Flowers does look like a star in the making, but Odell Beckham Jr. isn't the same guy he was before tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl three years ago. Combining Aiyuk and his masterful route-running with Flowers and his game-changing speed, plus one of the league's best tight ends in Mark Andrews, could make Baltimore impossible to prepare for.
Aiyuk has one year left on his deal, and even with his recent unhappiness, the Niners would hate to lose him, especially with their Super Bowl window open right now during Brock Purdy's rookie deal. That means they'd need to get an impact player in return, and not just draft capital. Edge rusher Tyus Bowser could be the most attractive piece in a deal, as most of San Fran's defensive line is entering free agency and unlikely to be back.
Aiyuk shares the spotlight in San Francisco, but the league has become wise that he's in the elite tier of wide receivers. The Ravens would have other teams bidding against them for Aiyuk's services, but a package of Bowser plus a second-round pick for Aiyuk is a deal that is fair both ways.