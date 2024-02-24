1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Atlanta Falcons trade for Justin Fields
Many of the trades on our list are our own inventions, but Justin Fields to the Atlanta Falcons feels like it's been out there for a while, for good reason. The Bears hold the No. 1 pick, and most people around the league believe they'll be drafting USC quarterback Caleb Williams. That leaves Fields as a man without a home, and Atlanta is a delicious fit.
Atlanta's offense is loaded with impact players, but in handing the reins to Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke, it never came close to reaching its full potential. It's like giving a new Ferrari to a first-week driver's ed student and expecting them to let it rip on the highway.
New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has worked most recently with Matthew Stafford of the Rams, a more traditional pocket passer, but Fields' athleticism could prove to be too tantalizing to ignore, especially when combined with the playmaking ability of Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London.
The Bears would likely be looking for draft compensation in exchange for Fields. Mel Kiper Jr. believes the Falcons could trade the eighth overall selection to Chicago, but that seems too rich. I'm thinking a second and a fourth this year would make both parties happy.
Fields was born in Georgia, and he attended UGA before transferring to Ohio State. A move to the Falcons would give him a fresh start in a familiar place.