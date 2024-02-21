Justin Fields sounds all-in on rumored trade suitor's loaded roster
Justin Fields did not exactly put out the fire about being traded to his hometown's NFL franchise.
By John Buhler
Justin Fields to the Atlanta Falcons is really starting to pick up steam. The Kennesaw native briefly played at Georgia before transferring to Ohio State. He went on to be a fantastic quarterback for the Buckeyes before being drafted No. 11 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft. Three years later, the Bears have the No. 1 overall pick and look to be moving off their star quarterback.
While appearing on the St. Brown Bros podcast, Fields told his Chicago teammate Equanemious St. Brown and Detroit Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown that he thinks playing in Atlanta could be a lot of fun. Although he may not love being bothered by all of his friends and family asking for tickets non-stop at home, Fields sees the young weapons he would have at his disposal in Atlanta.
From Bijan Robinson, to Drake London, to Kyle Pitts, the Falcons are only one wide receiver away.
"Atlanta would be tough... I think they got a lot of playmakers on the team. Bijan, my boy Kyle [Pitts], and of course Drake [London]. They probably need one more receiver, but they got some guys."
Here is everything Fields had to say to The St. Brown Brothers about possibly going to the Falcons.
Atlanta may look at quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy.
Justin Fields seems to be very open about playing for the Atlanta Falcons
Although the Falcons have been a perpetual disappointment throughout most of its existence, you kind of have to like what the roster looks like outside of the quarterback position. Terry Fontenot has drafted quite well over the last three years. This is best illustrated by the weapons Fields would theoretically have at his disposal if he were to take over the offense with London, Pitts and Robinson.
Perhaps the two best parts about coming to Atlanta now are the team is ready to compete now and they don't have Arthur Smith calling plays anymore. Zac Robinson may have some room to grow as a first-time play-caller, but can't be worse than the former head coach. More importantly, I think the city is ready to see one of its own help the Falcons Rise Up for the first time since losing in Super Bowl 51.
Ultimately, it takes two to make a trade happen. Given that the Bears need to unload Fields onto someone, as well as Ryan Pace being in the Atlanta front office, the Falcons are at the front of the line to get Fields. If he is not going to Atlanta, I would say that the Las Vegas Raiders would be a fantastic fit for him as well, especially with Luke Getsy now the offensive coordinator of the Silver and Black.
For now, we must wait and see what trade offers manifest for Chicago regarding their quarterback.