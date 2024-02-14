Brandon Aiyuk didn’t work hard to deny departure rumors after social media frenzy
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has not been shy to speak his mind following the team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.
By Lior Lampert
Following the San Francisco 49ers’ heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII, rumors about star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk’s future in San Francisco have surfaced in light of a slew of social media posts and comments from Aiyuk himself.
Frustration is seemingly stemming from Aiyuk’s lack of involvement on Super Bowl Sunday, logging six targets, third on the team behind Deebo Samuel (11) and AP Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey (8).
One of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL this past season, Aiyuk said he hopes to remain with the 49ers if it’s the “right move.”
Brandon Aiyuk keeps it real about potential San Francisco 49ers rumors
Yikes. If you’re a 49ers fan, this isn’t exactly the most ringing endorsement Aiyuk could’ve made if he wanted to put out the fire of any potential rumors about his departure after a frenzy of cryptic social media posts.
Aiyuk is still under contract for 2024 in the final year of his rookie contract, with a base salary of roughly $14 million. Turning 26 in March, if he is traded this offseason, the 49ers will fetch a lucrative haul of assets while whichever team acquires Aiyuk will also need to work towards signing the stud wideout to a long-term contract extension.
In 2023, Aiyuk earned AP All-Pro Second Team honors, ranking second in yards per reception (17.9) and yards per target (13.6), while having the third-highest success rate (70.5). He hauled in 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns playing while ceding opportunities to some of the best pass-catchers in the NFL in the form of Samuel, McCaffrey, and George Kittle.
As of now, Aiyuk’s future with the 49ers remains speculative, at best. But, he and those close to him haven’t been shy to reveal his cards about his potential outlook with the franchise following the Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.