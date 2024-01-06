3 Chargers who won't be back after being eliminated from playoff contention
After a disappointing season that led to the firing of their head coach and general manager during the season, 2024 is expected to be a transition year for the Los Angeles Chargers.
By Lior Lampert
2. Khalil Mack, EDGE
2024 will mark the final year of the six-year, $141 million contract for former Defensive Player of the Year Award winner Khalil Mack, who signed with the Chicago Bears in 2019 before being traded to the Chargers in 2022. At 32 years old, Mack is still at the height of his powers, ranking third in the NFL in sacks (16.0) heading into Week 18. With that being said, the Chargers could look to trade Mack and recoup as many assets as possible.
With only one year remaining on his contract, Mack will command a lucrative contract extension soon that will likely be atop the market for pass-rushers. Being that the Chargers future is uncertain and looking bleak, at best, it would behoove the franchise to entertain offers for the stud outside linebacker.
Mack has plenty of gas left in the tank to help a contending team get over the hump in their pursuit of a Super Bowl. As an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010 Team, the only thing Mack has left to accomplish as an NFL pro is winning a Super Bowl. With the Chargers seemingly far from contention, a mutual parting of ways could be in store.