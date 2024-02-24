1 blockbuster trade all 32 NFL teams can make to improve in 2024
NFL teams are setting their sights on free agency and the draft to set themselves up for success in 2024. Another often overlooked path to improvement still exists, though: trades! Today we'll look at one trade each team can make to instantly improve.
Chicago Bears trade for Hunter Renfrow
Much like the Carolina Panthers, the Chicago Bears had only one receiver that opposing defenses needed to account for in 2023, but the disparity between the Bears' top wideout (DJ Moore) and their second receiver (Darnell Mooney) was even more drastic, with nearly 1,000 yards separating them.
Most mock drafts have the Bears selecting quarterback Caleb Williams with their first overall pick, then going receiver at No. 9 if either Rome Odunze or Malik Nabers is available. Even if that does happen, Chicago still needs a proven slot receiver that can move the sticks, and Hunter Renfrow is someone that could be available.
Renfrow signed a two-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason, but saw his role greatly diminished due to the emergence of Jakobi Meyers and the rough state of Vegas' quarterback situation. The former Clemson Tiger caught 103 balls two years ago, and could be a real bounce-back candidate with a change of scenery.
The last time these two teams worked together was the blockbuster Khalil Mack trade in 2018, and while this one wouldn't have nearly the same magnitude, it could still benefit both teams. Renfrow's decreased usage the past two years should keep the price reasonable, so let's say that Chicago sends over the fourth-round pick it snagged from the Eagles in the Jalen Carter draft-day trade and call it a day.