NFL Rumors: 3 Hunter Renfrow trades to get WR out of Las Vegas

2. Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are expected to shop third-year WR Tarrace Marshall, who has been lightly used in the new-look offense next to No. 1 pick Bryce Young. In fact, the Panthers' WR room in general is a mess. Jonathan Mingo, a recent second-round pick like Marshall, has also been an afterthought more than a primary weapon.
A lot of the Panthers' receiving struggles can be chalked up to Young's general inexperience. He continues to target veteran Adam Thielen early and often, but the Panthers would no doubt prefer to have more than one consistent receiving threat on the roster. If Young is more inclined to lean on veteran safety valves, Renfrow could bring a great deal to the Carolina offense.
Renfrow might balk at the idea of joining the worst team in football, but the 0-6 Panthers would offer him a clear path to reps and targets in a contract year. Young has a certain level of arm talent and football I.Q. — he was the No. 1 pick for a reason — so there's a path to a fruitful partnership for Renfrow.
Carolina doesn't need to add a bunch of vets. This year is about rebuilding and going for the No. 1 pick, again. That said, it would certainly be smart to invest in your top-pick QB. That means getting him a more useful set of weapons on offense. If Renfrow helps Young, he helps the Panthers short and long-term.